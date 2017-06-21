Staples recalls Hazen Mesh Office Chairs due to fall hazard

Hazen chair (Courtesy: CPSC)

Staples is recalling Hazen Mesh Office Chairs due to fall hazard. The legs on the base of the chair can break, posing a fall hazard.

About 124,000 chairs are in the recall. The chair has a five-wheel base, black fabric seat cushion, and black mesh seat back. The chairs have SKU number1058246 and item number 26680 printed on a white label on the underside of the seat cushion.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chairs and contact Staples to receive a free replacement base and instructions for replacing the original base.

The chairs were sold from October 2014 through April 2017 for between $100 and $180.

Customers with questions should call Staples toll-free at 866-755-1321 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or register online at www.seatingrecall123.com, or go to www.staples.com and click on the Warranty & Recall link under the Customer Service tab at the bottom of the page for more information.

