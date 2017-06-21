Staples recalls Hazen Mesh Office Chairs due to fall hazard

Staples is recalling Hazen Mesh Office Chairs due to fall hazard. The legs on the base of the chair can break, posing a fall hazard.

About 124,000 chairs are in the recall. The chair has a five-wheel base, black fabric seat cushion, and black mesh seat back. The chairs have SKU number1058246 and item number 26680 printed on a white label on the underside of the seat cushion.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chairs and contact Staples to receive a free replacement base and instructions for replacing the original base.

The chairs were sold from October 2014 through April 2017 for between $100 and $180.

Customers with questions should call Staples toll-free at 866-755-1321 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or register online at www.seatingrecall123.com, or go to www.staples.com and click on the Warranty & Recall link under the Customer Service tab at the bottom of the page for more information.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.