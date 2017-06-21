Police seek motive of armor-clad man who shot at officers

By Published:
(KSN File Photo)

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Police in Alaska are seeking the motive of a heavily armed man who opened fire on officers, who killed him.

Five Fairbanks officers responded to reports Monday of a man with a rifle.

Police say 21-year-old Matthew Stover of Northway was heavily armed and wore body armor and a bulletproof mask.

A witness had spotted Stover near a restaurant. Fairbanks Correctional Center staff later noticed Stover and his pickup parked near an ice arena.

Police from 100 yards away turned on emergency lights and called out to the truck with a loudspeaker. Police say Stover ran toward officers, firing his “AR-style” rifle.

Four officers fired back, killing Stover. No officers were injured.

Authorities say Stover carried a 9mm handgun and about 400 rounds on his body and in his truck.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s