NBC World Series Partners with Westar Energy

WICHITA, Kan. – The 83rd National Baseball Congress World Series will be powered by Westar Energy, thanks to a contribution from Westar in support of the National Baseball Congress. The NBC World Series, which draws teams from all over the United States, is a perennial tradition in Wichita.

“If you’ve spent any time at all in or around Wichita, you know how much we value the NBC World Series in this community,” said Jeff Beasley, Westar Energy’s vice president of customer care. “We’re excited to support this year’s Series and to help build Wichita’s reputation as a premier baseball city.”

The agreement brings together two longstanding pillars in the community of Wichita. Westar Energy, which provides safe, clean, reliable power to 700,000 customers, was founded in 1909 and invests monetary and volunteer support in the communities it serves.

The National Baseball Congress was founded in 1931 and play began with the National Baseball Congress State Tournament that same year. The roots of the current format go back to the first World Series being played four years later in 1935. Together, the two organizations have been community leaders combined for nearly 200 years.

“It’s a great partnership for both parties,” says NBC General Manager/Tournament Director Kevin Jenks. “We were looking for an organization that believes and supports the mission and values of our organization and the World Series. Westar was looking for a longstanding tradition that they could support and our priorities align. It’s a perfect marriage.”

“Westar has been an NBC World Series sponsor for many seasons and this year we wanted to step up to the plate to really drive home the importance of the Series as one of Wichita’s signature events,” said Don Sherman, Westar Energy’s vice president of community relations and strategic partnerships.

The 83rd NBC World Series powered by Westar Energy will be played July 22–August 6, with all games being played at Historical Lawrence-Dumont Stadium. To order individual game tickets go to www.selectaseat.com or call 316-977-9400.