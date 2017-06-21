Kansas City man sentenced in Overland Park nightclub death

By Published:
Courtroom gavel (KSN File Photo)

OLATHE, Kan. (KSNW) – A Kansas City man was sentenced to life in prison with no parole for 50 years for a man’s death outside an Overland Park nightclub.

James Willis was sentenced Wednesday for first-degree murder in the September 2015 death of 24-year-old Jurl Carter of Olathe. Willis’ brother, Dale Willis, was previously sentenced to life in prison in the case.

Carter was a rapper called “Bo Boogy.” Dale Willis also was a rapper and owned a Kansas City record company.

Carter was killed outside Jim Kilroy’s Roxy Bar after an altercation with Dale Willis.

The Kansas City Star reports witnesses said Carter was in a vehicle when he was shot several times. Prosecutors said Dale Willis told his brother to shoot Carter.

James Willis testified he shot Carter in self-defense.

