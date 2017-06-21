Kansan after 3 cars go up in flames: ‘It makes you fearful to live here’

ANTHONY, Kan. (KSNW) – Anthony police and the Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating a string of car fires in the town of Anthony.

“It’s calm. It’s peaceful,” said Anthony resident Myra Thomas.

Myra Thomas has lived in Anthony for a few years. She describes it as a quaint, little town.

“You can leave your door unlocked and that’s probably where we made our mistakes, you know,” said Thomas.

Thomas said the real mistake she made was thinking she and her family were safe living in their Redden’s Village Apartment.

“A lot of them are scared. They won’t even stay here, a lot of the young girls,” Thomas said.

Anthony police said three cars, including one of Thomas’s cars, went up in flames in the parking lot outside the complex on Sunday. Each of the cars were destroyed.

“To me, when I came out and look at it, it looked like somebody dropped a bomb on it,” Thomas said.

“They were in flames, smoking,” said Thomas’s son Clifford Schmidt. “It looks sort of like a war zone.”

Investigators said another car caught fire near the apartment complex on Tuesday, but the car was not damaged. Anthony police and the Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the fires as suspicious. They told KSN they have not ruled out arson.

Thomas said she’s concerned for she and her family’s safety.

“When’s it going to be my house?” she said. “It makes you fearful to live here. Do I open my door? Do I go outside? Do I walk my dog, you know, what are they going to do next?”

Officials said it’s still unclear if the fires are connected.