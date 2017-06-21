Jason Probst selected as Rep. Patsy Terrell’s replacement

By Published:
Patsy Terrell, a Kansas lawmaker, passed away June 7, 2017. (Courtesy Kansas Legislature)

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Patsy Terrell’s replacement was selected after a vote Wednesday.

Communication and Digital Director of the Kansas Democratic Party, Heather Scanlon, confirmed that Jason Probst has been elected by Reno County Democrats to fill Terrell’s seat.

There were nine votes cast in the election and Probst won six votes to three.

Patsy Terrell passed away of natural causes in Topeka June 7.

Terrell’s two-year term ends in January 2019 but Probst could run for a full term next year.

 

 

 

