Huge fire destroys furniture warehouse in Kansas City; no injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Up to 90 firefighters battled a massive fire at a three-story furniture warehouse in western Kansas City.

Fire Chief Paul Berardi says no one was inside the building when the fire was reported Tuesday afternoon.

The building’s owner told Berardi the warehouse was full of furniture but it wasn’t immediately clear if it was an active business.

No word yet on what started the fire.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.