Hesston’s Excel Industries to layoff employees

HESSTON, Kan.(KSNW) – Hesston’s Excel Industries is informing employees about a reorganization that includes a workforce reduction at its manufacturing facility.

The company will issue a formal statement regarding the restructuring Thursday after impacted employees have been officially notified.

Back in 2016, Excel was the site of a workplace shooting. Four people died and 14 others were wounded when a gunman opened fire.

KSN’s Carly Willis is in Hesston where employees are being informed about the reorganization. KSN News have more coming up at 5 and 6 p.m.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.