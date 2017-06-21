Hesston’s Excel Industries to layoff employees

By Published:
Excel Industries (KSN News)

HESSTON, Kan.(KSNW) – Hesston’s Excel Industries is informing employees about a reorganization that includes a workforce reduction at its manufacturing facility.

The company will issue a formal statement regarding the restructuring Thursday after impacted employees have been officially notified.

Back in 2016, Excel was the site of a workplace shooting. Four people died and 14 others were wounded when a gunman opened fire.

KSN’s Carly Willis is in Hesston where employees are being informed about the reorganization. KSN News have more coming up at 5 and 6 p.m.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s