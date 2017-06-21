Update: Hays police locates missing juvenile

The Hays Police Department needs help locating 12-year-old Damion Schaffer. (Courtesy: Hays Police Dept.)

HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) – The Hays Police Department has located Damion Schaffer. He is safe.

PREVIOUS STORY BELOW:

The Hays Police Department needs help locating 12-year-old Damion Schaffer, who went missing. Schaffer also goes by the name Brad Hill.

Around 5 p.m. Tuesday, Damion was observed riding his bike around the aquatic park at 4th and Main. His black bike has blue rims and possibly a gold chain.

Damion is a white male about 5 feet 5 inches around 105 pounds, with short dark hair. He may be wearing a gray KU t-shirt with blue short sleeves, black shorts, dark-colored Under Armour tennis shoes, a black Nike bag, and possibly on a black bicycle.

If anyone sees or has contact with Damion Schaffer, please call the Hays Police Department at 785-625-1030.

