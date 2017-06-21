Filing: ‘Confidential’ documents undercut voting fraud claim

By Published:
Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – Civil rights advocates say a Kansas election official is trying to hide materials that undercut his public claim that substantial numbers of noncitizens have registered to vote.

The American Civil Liberties Union obtained the documents as part of its federal civil lawsuit in Kansas challenging the state’s proof-of-citizenship document requirement.

It wants to court to remove the confidential designation Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach placed on materials he was photographed taking into a November meeting with then President-elect Donald Trump, as well as a separate draft amendment to the National Voter Registration Act.

Kobach has argued in a court filing that the ACLU’s efforts to make those materials public are meant “to annoy, harass and embarrass” him.

Trump has named Kobach vice chairman of a national election fraud commission.

