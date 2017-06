For over 70 minutes, it looked like FC Wichita was set to lose back-to-back games for the first time this season.

But in the final 25 minutes, Matt Clare scored two goals for the home team, and FC Wichita rallied for an important 2-1 win to stay atop the Heartland Conference standings. Next up for FC Wichita is a game against the Joplin Demize this Saturday at Stryker Soccer Complex at 7 p.m. The women’s team takes the field earlier in the afternoon.