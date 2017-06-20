Wichita Thunder Now Affiliated with Edmonton Oilers

Wichita, KS (June 20th) – The Wichita Thunder, powered by Toyota, is excited to announce that the team has entered into an affiliation agreement with the National Hockey League’s Edmonton Oilers and the American Hockey League’s Bakersfield Condors for the 2017-18 season.

“I am excited, on behalf of the Oilers organization, to announce our affiliation with the Wichita Thunder of the ECHL,” said Bill Scott of the Edmonton Oilers. “Wichita will be a tremendous place to develop our prospects while they are in a winning environment under Malcolm Cameron’s guidance. We look forward to getting back on the ice where we had one of our first-ever affiliate teams, dating back to 1980-82. ”

Under the affiliation agreement, the Oilers will be able to designate players within their development system for assignment with the Thunder. The club will also be composed of players who are signed to two-way AHL contracts in addition to those on ECHL contracts (under agreement with the Thunder).

