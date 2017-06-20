Subaru of Wichita donates blankets, craft kits to cancer patients

By Published:
Subaru of Wichita took part in the Subaru Loves to Care initiative in the month of June by donating blankets and craft kits to cancer patients. Courtesy KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita company took time today to give back to the community.

Subaru of Wichita donated blankets and craft kits to the Leukemia Lymphoma Society.

The blankets will help keep patients warm during chemotherapy and the art supplies will entertain children who are undergoing cancer treatment.

“Subaru is all about love, loving our customers, loving our co-workers, but most importantly, loving our community, that means everybody,” said Noah Taylor with Subaru of Wichita. “We want to be there and hopefully provide hope for these people as they’re going through their treatment.”

“We’re a non-profit and we completely rely on people like Subaru and companies like Subaru to help us reach out in the community because they have extra funds that we just don’t have,” said Jessie Rainey with the Leukemia Lymphoma Society.

During the month of June, the Subaru Loves to Care initiative will donate 38,000 blankets to the Leukemia Lymphoma Society across the country.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s