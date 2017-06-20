Subaru of Wichita donates blankets, craft kits to cancer patients

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita company took time today to give back to the community.

Subaru of Wichita donated blankets and craft kits to the Leukemia Lymphoma Society.

The blankets will help keep patients warm during chemotherapy and the art supplies will entertain children who are undergoing cancer treatment.

“Subaru is all about love, loving our customers, loving our co-workers, but most importantly, loving our community, that means everybody,” said Noah Taylor with Subaru of Wichita. “We want to be there and hopefully provide hope for these people as they’re going through their treatment.”

“We’re a non-profit and we completely rely on people like Subaru and companies like Subaru to help us reach out in the community because they have extra funds that we just don’t have,” said Jessie Rainey with the Leukemia Lymphoma Society.

During the month of June, the Subaru Loves to Care initiative will donate 38,000 blankets to the Leukemia Lymphoma Society across the country.