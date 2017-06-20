Police: Man arrested for child sex crimes in Salina

Kyle Norris (Courtesy: Saline County Sheriff's Department)

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Salina man was taken into custody on Monday afternoon after investigators linked his indecent texts to sexual contact with a 15-year-old female.

News partner KSAL reports that a concerned citizen learned of the texts and contact police.

Police said 27-year-old Kyle Neal Morris was arrested on multiple charges that include rape, aggravated indecent liberties, aggravated battery, aggravated criminal sodomy and electronic solicitation.

Police say the crimes occurred in a south Salina home between April of this year and June 15.

