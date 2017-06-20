Man charged with attempted first-degree capital murder in attack of Wichita girl

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Corbin J. Breitenbach has been charged with attempted first-degree capital murder regarding the sexual assault of a 7-year-old girl in Wichita June 11. Breitenbach was also charged with aggravated criminal sodomy and aggravated burglary.

His bond has been set at $1 million. His next court appearance is set for July 5.

Breitenbach was arrested at his place of employment last week. He was booked into jail on charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated burglary, aggravated sodomy, and rape of a child under the age of 13.

Breitenbach was released from jail on April 28 on prior convictions of aggravated sexual battery, intentional touching and aggravated battery – bodily harm with a deadly weapon.

The child is doing well and is with her family.