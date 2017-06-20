Man arrested for aggravated battery against a law enforcement officer

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said a 22-year-old man was arrested for aggravated battery against a law enforcement officer Monday night. It happened around 6 p.m. near Lincoln and Governour when an officer attempted to stop a stolen vehicle.

The vehicle pulled into a driveway in the 900 block of South Apache. The car backed out towards the officer’s patrol car. The officer moved out of the way, but the suspect struck the patrol car. A chase ensued to the 1400 of North Fairmount. Three people inside the vehicle ran and were taken into custody.

A 22-year-old man, a gang member, was booked for aggravated battery against law enforcement officer, fleeing and eluding, and possession of drugs.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.