Man arrested for aggravated battery against a law enforcement officer

By Published: Updated:
Handcuffs (KSN File Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said a 22-year-old man was arrested for aggravated battery against a law enforcement officer Monday night. It happened around 6 p.m. near Lincoln and Governour when an officer attempted to stop a stolen vehicle.

The vehicle pulled into a driveway in the 900 block of South Apache. The car backed out towards the officer’s patrol car. The officer moved out of the way, but the suspect struck the patrol car. A chase ensued to the 1400 of North Fairmount. Three people inside the vehicle ran and were taken into custody.

A 22-year-old man, a gang member, was booked for aggravated battery against law enforcement officer, fleeing and eluding, and possession of drugs.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s