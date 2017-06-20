Less lethal weapon used to disarm suicidal man

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police used a less lethal weapon to disarm a suicidal man over the weekend. On Saturday, two sergeants with the police department responded to a suspicious character call in the 900 block of South Sedgwick.

When they arrived, officers found a man holding a knife and a trash can lid as a shield. While on the scene, the suspect began to make suicidal statements.

Officers used a less lethal weapon to subdue the man.

“We fired two shots at the suspect, struck him both times. The first shot stunned him. He did not drop the weapon. The second round was fired. The suspect dropped the shield and the weapon. We took him into custody,” said Capt. Brian White, Wichita Police Department.

The man suffered minor injures to the abdomen and bicep. He also underwent a psychiatric evaluation.

“This is a situation that could of rose to a lethal deadly force situation,” said Capt. White. “Officers may have had to fire a handgun. Since we have these new weapon systems, these less lethal weapons, we were able to take the suspect into custody with minor injuries.”

The police department has about 15 of the less lethal weapons. The weapons use bean bags and foam rounds, and they are painted differently from regular shotguns.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.