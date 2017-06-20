Kansas Supreme Court to hear school funding case July 18

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – The Kansas Supreme Court plans to hear arguments from attorneys July 18 on whether a new school funding law complies with the state constitution.

The court set an expedited schedule Monday for its review. A four-page order from Chief Justice Lawton Nuss said the new law will take effect July 1 as planned and remain in force during the court’s review.

The law phases in a $293 million increase in spending on public schools over two years. It also creates a new per-pupil funding formula for the state’s 286 local school districts to provide more funds to programs for low-performing students.

The court ruled in March that the state’s $4 billion a year in education funding is inadequate under the state constitution. Four school districts sued Kansas in 2010.

