WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Foo Fighters will return to Wichita this November with a stop at Intrust Bank Arena on November 15.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Thursday, June 29 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online at www.selectaseat.com, by phone at 855-755-SEAT (7328) or in person at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at Intrust Bank Arena.

For information on how to sign up for pre-sale access visit https://www.foofighters.com/.