Caught on camera: Burglar in bed

RED HOUSE, W Va. (WSAZ) – A West Virginia man is facing burglary and destruction of property charges after he was found sleeping in a surprised homeowner’s bed.

Jeffrey Holbrook called deputies after he returned home and found his house ransacked.

Holbrook was recording video of the destruction when he made another discovery: a stranger asleep in his bed. He decided not to wake him.

“He was asleep. Why have a confrontation? I didn’t know if he was armed, if he would wake up and he would be armed. The police were coming,” Holbrook says.

When deputies arrived they found 39-year-old Stacy Foster still asleep.