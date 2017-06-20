Building collapse in Haysville leaves 2 injured

Part of a building near the 200 block of N. Main Street in Haysville collapsed Tuesday afternoon after a vehicle ran into it. Photo Courtesy KSN News

HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) – According to dispatchers, a building has collapsed in the 200 block of N. Main Street in Haysville. 

Officials said two people have been injured as a result.

A worker at Iron Wagon BBQ, which is a business nearby, said they can see a small red car in the debris in front of what seems to be an office building.

KSN has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide more details as they unfold.

