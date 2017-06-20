Building collapse in Haysville leaves 2 injured

HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) – According to dispatchers, a building has collapsed in the 200 block of N. Main Street in Haysville.

Officials said two people have been injured as a result.

A worker at Iron Wagon BBQ, which is a business nearby, said they can see a small red car in the debris in front of what seems to be an office building.

KSN has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide more details as they unfold.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.