Boeing, Airbus compete for orders at air show

PARIS (AP) – Boeing has landed a string of new plane deals while Airbus has won lucrative promises at the Paris Air Show, as both plane makers stressed the growing importance of digital technology in aviation.

Boeing announced firm orders Tuesday for more than 45 planes worth $5.4 billion at list prices, though customers routinely negotiate discounts. Buyers included Ryanair, China’s Okay Airways and the Aviation Capital Group leasing company.

Boeing also took in tentative orders for a further 83 planes worth as much as $9.3 billion.

Airbus said it had pledges Tuesday for 95 jets worth up to $10.4 billion at list prices.

Most of the orders were for single-aisle jets.

Airbus launched a new digital platform and Boeing forecast big growth in demand for technology and data to guide aviation industry decisions.

High-tech hardware is getting attention at this year’s Paris Air Show.