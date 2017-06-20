Boeing, Airbus compete for orders at air show

By Published: Updated:
Boeing (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)

PARIS (AP) – Boeing has landed a string of new plane deals while Airbus has won lucrative promises at the Paris Air Show, as both plane makers stressed the growing importance of digital technology in aviation.

Boeing announced firm orders Tuesday for more than 45 planes worth $5.4 billion at list prices, though customers routinely negotiate discounts. Buyers included Ryanair, China’s Okay Airways and the Aviation Capital Group leasing company.

Boeing also took in tentative orders for a further 83 planes worth as much as $9.3 billion.

Airbus said it had pledges Tuesday for 95 jets worth up to $10.4 billion at list prices.

Most of the orders were for single-aisle jets.

Airbus launched a new digital platform and Boeing forecast big growth in demand for technology and data to guide aviation industry decisions.

High-tech hardware is getting attention at this year’s Paris Air Show.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s