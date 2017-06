WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department has sent out an alert of a missing child. Robert E. Witherspoon, 12, of Wichita was last seen in the 1500 block of N. Gow.

According to authorities, Witherspoon ran away from home on Saturday.

If you have any information regarding Witherspoon’s whereabouts, or if you see him, please call 911.

