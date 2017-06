Rodgerick Brown isn’t supposed to graduate until next year. But if all goes according to plan, the six-foot-seven forward from Cordova High School in Tennessee will be suiting up for Wichita State in 2017-2018.

Brown committed to the Shockers today after he visited over the weekend. He is trying to speed up the graduation process and reclassify to the Class of 2017. If Brown is able to graduate early, he would fill Wichita State’s last remaining scholarship for the upcoming year.