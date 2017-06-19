Spirit AeroSystems creates new $30 million fabrication center

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Spirit AeroSystems announced the creation of a new five-axis center of excellence focusing on the fabrication of complex commercial and military aircraft parts.

The center will utilize the latest high-speed technology to specialize in large, complex parts for fuselage, pylon and wing structures.

The center located on the company’s headquarters campus will be fully operational later this year.

“We continue to invest in fabrication capabilities, and these expansions will help us better compete globally and remain leaders in the industry,” said Spirit Senior Vice President of Operations Ron Rabe. “The new center of excellence offers significant capabilities to meet our current and future customer needs with better quality and improved turn time.”

Spirit has invested more than $30 million in the new center.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.