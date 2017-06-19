Small earthquake rattles north-central Kansas

MANKATO, Kan. (AP) – The U.S. Geological Survey says a small earthquake has shaken north-central Kansas.

The Hays Post reports that the 2.9 magnitude earthquake was reported just after 2 a.m. Monday. It was centered 6 miles northwest of the Jewell County town of Mankato. The Jewell County Sherriff’s Department says there have been no reports of damage or injury.

Three other quakes were reported last week in the county. The Geological Survey says their magnitudes ranged from 3.1 to 3.9.

