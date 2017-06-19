Man shoots at KHP trooper in western Kansas

KSN-TV Published: Updated:
Kansas Highway Patrol (KSN photo)

GOODLAND, Kan. (KSNW) – Law enforcement officers in western Kansas are looking for a man who fired shots at a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper Monday night. The incident occurred around 6 p.m. on Interstate 70 at exit 27, about 10 miles east of Goodland.

Trooper Tod Hileman told KSN the incident occurred about 6 p.m. when a trooper pulled over a flat-black-painted Toyota Camry on I-70. Hileman said the driver of the vehicle fired several shots at the trooper before driving from the scene. Hileman said the trooper returned fire. The trooper was not hurt in the incident.  The suspect is still at large.

Hileman said the man then drove south L-29.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call 911 or the Kansas Highway Patrol. Caller can dial *47 on their cell phones.

