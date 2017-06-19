Man arrested on charge of terrorism

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County Jail records indicate a 28-year-old man was arrested on a terrorism charge early Monday.

Around 5:10 a.m., Brendon Tyler May was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on a charge of terrorism.

Authorities have not released details of the terrorism threat. KSN News hopes to learn more about the threat in a Monday press briefing. Look for the latest online at KSN.com.

