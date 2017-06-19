Local business pays it forward to owner shot in restaurant

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Ruben’s Mexican Grill has been closed for 2 weeks but today, they reopened their doors. The restaurant has been closed since the owner, Ruben Acosta, was shot during an attempted robbery. We spent time at the restaurant on Monday and saw dozens of loyal customers, like members of the WPD, show up to support the reopen. Even local businesses showed up in support of what they would typically consider competition saying, today was all about supporting Ruben.

“I’ve been getting a lot of phone calls and texts and everything and everybody would like for us to open up,” said Ruben’s wife Anita Acosta. “So, I decided to go ahead ahead and do it, we all need the money.”

Folks were eager to come in and enjoy what they call one of their regular spots.

“We love Ruben and his wife, I’ve been knowing them and eating her for over 20 years,” said local, Randy Hare. “The man had a right to stick up for his family and I think anyone would have done the same.”

Acosta tells us Ruben considers his guests family and reopening is just as important to him as it is to his customers.

“I just can’t speak on that night, i’m sorry,” said Acosta looking away from the camera. “But we are working on moving forward; our staff needs the money and we’re going to be there for them.”

People piled into the local grill to give their condolences as well as order lunch. Customers say this is their way of showing support and they are joined with other local businesses. Over the weekend Tanya’s Soup Kitchen hosted a fundraiser, preparing a special dish to benefit Ruben and his family.

“I went to Tanya’s over the weekend,” said Acosta. “It was very nice of her to do that for me. All these call and prayers, even texts have just been wonderful.”

A local business owner was in Ruben’s restaurant that day and said his business also plans to contribute to the family.

“We got a new beer coming out,” explained the CEO of Aero Plains Brewery, Lance Minor. “We will release the new beer and name it after Ruben and a portion of the proceeds will go into a fund to help Ruben pay for his medical bills.”

Minor says paying it forward at times like this is what he and his company are all about.

“There’s a difference between being a business owner and being a business leader and business owners are interested in making a profit and business leaders are interested in making a difference,” said Minor.