Kansas man sentenced to life in killing of Nebraska man

DiAntre Lemmie and Amber Craig (Photo Courtesy: KSAL)

SALINA, Kan. (AP) – A man has been sentenced to life in prison in the killing of a Lincoln, Nebraska, man in the parking lot of central Kansas motel.

The Salina Journal reports that DiAntre Lemmie was sentenced Monday for first-degree murder and five other charges in the April 2016 death of 32-year-old Adonis Loudermilk at the Starlite Motel in Salina. He must serve 25 years of the life term before becoming eligible for parole. He also faces another 11 years for the other charges.

Prosecutors say Loudermilk was shot during a botched robbery. Amber Craig was sentenced last month to nearly 31 years in prison for her role in the killing.

Lemmie was arrested after a chase in which he hoped a curb and traveled about 200 yards in a railroad right-of-way.

