Jim Barnett announces run for Kansas governor

Related Coverage Kobach running for Kansas governor

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Jim Barnett today announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination for Kansas governor in the 2018 election. The announcement took place at the Kansas Medical society Building in Topeka.

Barnett has been physician for the past 35 years, a former president of the Emporia School Board, and represented Emporia and neighboring areas in the state Senate from 2001 to 2010. Barnett was the Republican nominee for governor in 2006..

Barnett praised the legislature for a “courageous” vote to fix the state budget, and stated that the next governor must be ready to make the most of this new economic foundation.

Other parts of Barnett’s vision include education, infrastructure and health care funding.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.