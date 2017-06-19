Hoisington welcomes first female officer in more than a decade

HOISINGTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Hoisington Police Deepartment welcomed its first female police officer in more than a decade — something the police chief said is long overdue.

Across Kansas, law enforcement is having a tough time recruiting, and an even tougher time recruiting female officers.

“We’ve been wanting that for a long time, but again, we were not getting the applications in, said Police Chief Kenton Doze.

When a full-time spot opened up at the Hoisington Police Department, Chief Doze knew the perfect fit.

“She’s smart, she writes good reports, and she’s very good with the community and the citizens,” Doze said.

Her name is Chelsey Hachmeister. For the past year and a half, Hachmeister only worked part-time at the police department, and since she was 18, worked at the Barton County dispatch center. However, Hachmeister never imagined going into law enforcement.

“My original career choice was to be an accountant,” Hachmeister recalled.

During her first year at Kansas State University, she had a change of heart.

“I was a broke college kid and I needed a nighttime job, so I took a job dispatching,” she said. “That’s where I really discovered my passion for law enforcement.”

It’s a passion that has helped her stand out in the community. According to Doze, the community is happy Hachmeister is now full-time.

Hachmeister said she can make a bigger impact in the community: “I get to interact with the community and get to know them better.”

She also hopes to connect with the youth more, and with her purple handcuffs, she’s had a lot of luck.

“They’re really a great conversation piece,” she said,

While female officers face many challenges in a male-dominated career, Hachmeister said she’s ready for whatever is thrown her way.

“You can do anything that you want to do,” she said. “Being a female does not place any limitations on you at all.”