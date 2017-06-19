Drug courier sentenced with 117 pounds of cocaine

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A drug courier from California who was stopped on the highway with 117 pounds of cocaine was sentenced Monday to three years in federal prison. It is according to the U.S. Attorney.

Marco Antonio Aispuro, 48, pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine. He was arrested Oct. 21, 2016, after the Kansas Highway Patrol stopped him on eastbound I-70 in Wabaunsee County. A search of his vehicle turned up 117 pounds of cocaine hidden in a rear quarter panel and a spare tire.

