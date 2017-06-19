Buddy Hield Holds Basketball Camp in Wichita

Buddy Hield held his first ever basketball camp in Wichita on Monday at the Wichita Sports Forum. Sunrise Christian Academy helped Buddy organize it. The same school where Buddy attended before going to Oklahoma. He fondly remembers his time in Wichita.

“Wichita is like home for me that’s where I started my career if it wasn’t for Coach Kyle and the Sunrise family. I wouldn’t be in the position right now,” said Hield.

“Wichita is really important to him and so is Sunrise so a lot of times in college when he had free time he couldn’t go home to Freeport so he’d spend it with us,” said Sunrise Christian Academy coach Luke Barnwell.