Buddy Hield Holds Basketball Camp in Wichita

By Published:

Buddy Hield held his first ever basketball camp in Wichita on Monday at the Wichita Sports Forum. Sunrise Christian Academy helped Buddy organize it. The same school where Buddy attended before going to Oklahoma. He fondly remembers his time in Wichita.

“Wichita is like home for me that’s where I started my career if it wasn’t for Coach Kyle and the Sunrise family. I wouldn’t be in the position right now,” said Hield.

“Wichita is really important to him and so is Sunrise so a lot of times in college when he had free time he couldn’t go home to Freeport so he’d spend it with us,” said Sunrise Christian Academy coach Luke Barnwell.

 

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s