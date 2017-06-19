Bret Blevins sentenced in crash that killed two Starkey clients

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Bret Blevins was sentenced Monday up to 60 plus years in prison for a traffic crash that killed two Starkey clients in May 2016. The victims were Dusty Atterbery and Dirk MacMillan.

Last month, Sedgwick County jurors found Bret Blevins of Wichita guilty of 14 counts, including second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and multiple charges of aggravated battery.

“We asked for the aggravated or highest sentence possible for each of the counts. We asked for each count to be ran consecutive to one another so that each victim would be accounted for in some way. The judge imposed a sentence of well over 700 months which will be a life sentence,” said Assistant District Attorney Aaron Breitenbach.

Officers said Blevins was behind the wheel of an SUV when it slammed into a van carrying the Starkey residents and staff. Blevins was going 49 miles an hour and still accelerating when the crash happened. A blood test also found that Blevins was legally drunk and also tested positive for meth when the SUV hit the van.

During his trial, Blevins testified he wasn’t driving the SUV at the time of the crash. Jurors did not believe his story.

Blevins will be moved from the Sedgwick County Jail to the El Dorado State Prison.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.