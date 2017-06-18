Wichita concludes its week-long PRIDE Celebration

By Published: Updated:
FILE - In this June 26, 2016, file photo, a woman holds a rainbow flag during the NYC Pride Parade in New York. Young Americans overwhelmingly say they support LGBT rights when it comes to employment, health care and adoption. That’s according to a new GenForward survey, which finds 92 percent of young adults support HIV and AIDs prevention, 90 percent support equal employment, and 80 percent support LGBT adoption. Across ethnic groups, large majorities of Americans aged 18 to 30 favor training police on transgender issues, government support for LGBT youth organizations and insurance coverage for transgender health issues. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Hundreds of people piled onto main street with flags, colorful clothing and a face full of pride as the joined the LGBTQ community for Wichita’s annual PRIDE parade.

“I’m just so happy to be here,” yelled one supporter as he passed by on a parade float.

The celebration was hard to miss Sunday. Over 500 hundred people stomped through downtown elated to be apart of a community that they say, supports equality.

“I would never have believed back in the 70’s that this would be happening today,” said Sean Henderson as he stood on the sidelines watching folks get ready to march. “Back in the 70’s they were still trying to kill us. In the 80’s they just threw stuff at us and in the 90’s they just looked at us.”

Sunday, they marched together as one community with a common theme of love, felt throughout the event.

“It feels amazing to show our pride and our love for the LGBT community of Wichita,” said supporter Craig Richardson.

Today’s parade started alongside the Sedgwick County Courthouse and ended at the Keeper of the Plains.

“These kids are carrying a message. Strength does not come from fists; strength comes from the heart and these kids got more heart than any prize fighter in any ring,” said Henderson.

Sunday marks the end of Wichita’s week-long PRIDE celebration.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s