Wichita concludes its week-long PRIDE Celebration

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Hundreds of people piled onto main street with flags, colorful clothing and a face full of pride as the joined the LGBTQ community for Wichita’s annual PRIDE parade.

“I’m just so happy to be here,” yelled one supporter as he passed by on a parade float.

The celebration was hard to miss Sunday. Over 500 hundred people stomped through downtown elated to be apart of a community that they say, supports equality.

“I would never have believed back in the 70’s that this would be happening today,” said Sean Henderson as he stood on the sidelines watching folks get ready to march. “Back in the 70’s they were still trying to kill us. In the 80’s they just threw stuff at us and in the 90’s they just looked at us.”

Sunday, they marched together as one community with a common theme of love, felt throughout the event.

“It feels amazing to show our pride and our love for the LGBT community of Wichita,” said supporter Craig Richardson.

Today’s parade started alongside the Sedgwick County Courthouse and ended at the Keeper of the Plains.

“These kids are carrying a message. Strength does not come from fists; strength comes from the heart and these kids got more heart than any prize fighter in any ring,” said Henderson.

Sunday marks the end of Wichita’s week-long PRIDE celebration.