WICHITA COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A vehicle-bike crash in western Kansas has left one person dead and sent two others to the hospital.

It happened just after 10 p.m. Saturday about eight miles east of the town of Leoti.

According to the crash report, a man was riding a bike along K96 when a vehicle struck him from behind, killing him.

The occupants of the vehicle were sent to the hospital with possible injuries.

The cause of the crash has not been released at this time.