Storms leave hundreds without power in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Saturday night’s storms have left hundreds without power in Wichita.

The most heavily affected are those living in the southeastern part of the city, in the area of Harry and Woodlawn. There, almost 160 people are in the dark.

Westar says the storms have caused restoration times to be delayed.

For Wichita customers, the company expects power to be back around 6 p.m. tonight.

People in the Shawnee, Leavenworth areas can see their power restored around 5 p.m.

For the latest on the outages, you can send REG to 97827 for text updates straight to your phone. To report an outage, text OUT to 97827.