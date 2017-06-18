Storms leave hundreds without power in Wichita

By Published:
Courtesy Westar Energy

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Saturday night’s storms have left hundreds without power in Wichita.

The most heavily affected are those living in the southeastern part of the city, in the area of Harry and Woodlawn. There, almost 160 people are in the dark.

Westar says the storms have caused restoration times to be delayed.

For Wichita customers, the company expects power to be back around 6 p.m. tonight.

People in the Shawnee, Leavenworth areas can see their power restored around 5 p.m.

For the latest on the outages, you can send REG to 97827 for text updates straight to your phone. To report an outage, text OUT to 97827.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s