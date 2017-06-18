Severe weather could cause unfortunate yields

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Last Thursday’s bout of severe weather could take a toll on farmer’s pockets who have not yet cut their wheat.

“Any time you get rainfall on ripened wheat, it loses test weight. It actually bleaches the wheat so the quality and the test weight go down. so that lowers your yield,” KSN agriculture expert John Jenkinson said.

Wind can cause stocks of wheat to actually lay down, making it difficult to harvest. Mud is an additional obstacle for combines.

“You can make big tracks which causes problems or if it’s prolonged, you can actually start seeing wheat come up through the wheat,” Jenkinson said.

Hail can take out ripened wheat crop in a matter of moments, compromising farmer’s months of hard work. Parts of Kansas were pounded with marble to baseball size hail last week.

“So rain, wind, hail that’s all detrimental and that’s one of the reasons farmers work so hard and work such long hours and try to hurry so

fast to get this crop in,” Jenkinson said.

Many Kansas farmers already cut their wheat earlier this month.