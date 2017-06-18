Old power strip cause of Sunday house fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Fire Department responded to a reported house fire in the 900 block of south Main on Sunday afternoon.

Upon arrival, firefighters were met with a light haze caused by an overheated power strip.

“This one obviously was just an old unit, so after a few years, it’s probably a good idea to replace them,” Lt. Scott Kleinschmidt with WFD said.

Electricity was restored to the home as well as some light ventilation work. No one was injured.

“The nice thing is, the individuals here did have a working smoke alarm so it did alert them to the smoke in the house and they were able to call us and we showed up and took care of the problem for them,” Lt. Kleinschmidt said.

