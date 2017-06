PARK CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – In his second professional fight, Nico Hernandez once again dominated the competition. The Wichita North alum defeated Jose Rodriguez in the third round by a knockout.

The fight wasn’t even close. Hernandez looked like the better fighter from start to finish, and the results showed that. The young man who won bronze at the 2016 Rio Olympics is still undefeated in his professional boxing career.