Georgia kidnapping suspects arrested in Kansas

By Published: Updated:

(KSNW) – Two Georgia men are now in police custody after they were arrested in western Kansas in connection to a kidnapping in Missouri.

Courtesy Cape Girardeau Police Department

According to the Cape Girardeau Police Department, 53-year-old John Czarnecki and 47-year-old Christopher Smith were arrested just before 8 p.m. Friday in western Kansas. They say the arrest was done by the Kansas Highway Patrol and the United States Marshals Service.

Police say both men were wanted by police for their involvement with a kidnapping of a woman from a Walmart parking lot in Cape Girardeau, MO. That’s in the southeastern part of the state.

That woman has been safely found.

Both Czarnecki and Smith were charged earlier Friday with multiple felonies, including kidnapping and robbery.

Courtesy Cape Girardeau Police Department

The men are being held in the Sedgwick County Jail on a $1 million bond.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s