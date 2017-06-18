Georgia kidnapping suspects arrested in Kansas

(KSNW) – Two Georgia men are now in police custody after they were arrested in western Kansas in connection to a kidnapping in Missouri.

According to the Cape Girardeau Police Department, 53-year-old John Czarnecki and 47-year-old Christopher Smith were arrested just before 8 p.m. Friday in western Kansas. They say the arrest was done by the Kansas Highway Patrol and the United States Marshals Service.

Police say both men were wanted by police for their involvement with a kidnapping of a woman from a Walmart parking lot in Cape Girardeau, MO. That’s in the southeastern part of the state.

That woman has been safely found.

Both Czarnecki and Smith were charged earlier Friday with multiple felonies, including kidnapping and robbery.

The men are being held in the Sedgwick County Jail on a $1 million bond.