Aaron Wise Wins Air Capital Classic

Air Capital Classic/Jay Delling Published:

Aaron Wise capped off a great week in Wichita with a final round 2 under par 68 to win the 28th annual Air Capital Classic supporting Wichita’s Youth. The 20-year-old from Cape Town, who turns 21 on Wednesday the 21st, finished the week 21 under par 259, five shots ahead of Beau Hossler, who earned Special Temporary Membership for the remainder of the season by eclipsing the money earned by No. 100 on the previous year’s money list.

Jin Park, who played alongside Wise and Hossler, on Sunday, placed solo third, his best performance on the Tour since 2015.

Wise became the fourth youngest winner in Tour history and the youngest Air Capital Classic champion.

 

 

