Wichita State Basketball Student Assistant Caddies for Golf Pros

Kellen Marshall will be a junior at Wichita State. He embraces his role as a shockers student assistant on the men’s basketball team. He one day hopes to be a division one men’s basketball coach like his father, Gregg Marshall.

This weekend at the Crestview Country Club, he is the caddy for Brett Drewitt, an Australian golfer, at the Air Capital Classic. They met for the first time on Tuesday. Drewitt has enjoyed working with Kellen.

“Keeps me pretty level. He’s got a good head on his shoulders so we’re having fun out there,” said Drewitt. Since they’ve never worked together before the Air Capital Classic, Drewitt notes, “Out here he doesn’t know my game so it’s definitely my fault and not the caddys.”

Marshall recognizes the similarities between coaching and being a caddy, “you gotta keep them together just like keeping a team together you gotta keep a golfer level,” said Marshall.