Thousands without power in northeast Kansas

Corrine Dorrian Published:
Courtesy Westar Energy

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- According to Westar Energy’s website,  the company says they are experiencing numerous power outages due to damage from recent storms.

They say they are experiencing longer than normal restoration times in northeast Kansas at this time.

Topeka and surrounding areas are being evaluated for repairs needed to restore service.

Shawnee County currently has 410 affected customers.

Westar says they expect to have customers in Topeka and Lawrence restored by 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 17th. Customers in Shawnee, Leavenworth and Atchinson will be restored by Sunday, June 18th at 5 p.m.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s