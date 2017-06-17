Tanya’s Soup Kitchen raises money for local restaurant

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Tanya’s Soup Kitchen is paying it forward to help Ruben’s Mexican grill, which closed it’s doors last weekend after a discrepancy that left the owner in the hospital. The owner of Ruben’s Mexican Grill, 58- year-old Ruben Acosta, was critically injured inside of his establishment during an attempted robbery where shots were fired from both him and suspect.

This has left the doors of Ruben’s closed for well over a week. Tanya’s Soup Kitchen is a local restaurant and they say they know what it’s like to shut your doors for a few days.

“This is about being a part of this community and giving back to a restaurant that we all enjoy,” said chef and co-owner of Tanya’s Soup Kitchen, Kelly Leffel. “So, we have decided to make a special dish in honor of Ruben.”

Saturday night, Tanya’s plans to add a new dish to their menu and all the proceeds will go towards Ruben’s.

“After 5 pm we’re serving a special Beef Enchilada,” explained, Leffel.

Currently, Ruben is still in the hospital but the doors to Ruben’s Mexican Grill will reopen Monday.

