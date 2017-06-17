Ruben’s to reopen following shooting, attempted robbery

By Published: Updated:
An attempted robbery left two people injured after the robbery suspect opened fire on an employee, who then returned fire. The incident happened at Ruben's Mexican Grill around 10:00 p.m. June 10, 2017. Courtesy KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Ruben’s Mexican Restaurant, which has been closed for a week, is set to reopen Monday.

Police say 58-year-old Ruben Acosta was critically injured during an attempted robbery last weekend. They say Ruben was able to return fire, also injuring the suspect.

Wednesday, Wichita Police said that suspect, 26-year-old Reginald Kane, was released from the hospital and arrested on suspicion of one count of attempted murder, three counts of aggravated battery, and one count of

Reginald Kane (Courtesy: Sedgwick Co. Sheriff’s Dept.)

possession of a firearm by a felon.

While Ruben remains in the hospital following the shooting, his granddaughter Jessica Demieville will manage the restaurant.

“Ruben is a strong man, and he’s continuing to fight every day,” said Demieville.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s