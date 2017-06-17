Ruben’s to reopen following shooting, attempted robbery

Related Coverage Police arrest Ruben’s robbery and shooting suspect

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Ruben’s Mexican Restaurant, which has been closed for a week, is set to reopen Monday.

Police say 58-year-old Ruben Acosta was critically injured during an attempted robbery last weekend. They say Ruben was able to return fire, also injuring the suspect.

Wednesday, Wichita Police said that suspect, 26-year-old Reginald Kane, was released from the hospital and arrested on suspicion of one count of attempted murder, three counts of aggravated battery, and one count of

possession of a firearm by a felon.

While Ruben remains in the hospital following the shooting, his granddaughter Jessica Demieville will manage the restaurant.

“Ruben is a strong man, and he’s continuing to fight every day,” said Demieville.