Fatal crash destroys KCMO business

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) – Kansas City Police say around 3 a.m. Saturday, a tow truck carrying an SUV was heading north when it was clipped by a Honda. The Honda went flying into the business at 3711 Southwest Trafficway, Fresh Water.

The passenger, a 19-year-old female, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was taken into custody on DUI charges and he sustained minor injuries, officials said. The tow truck driver was not injured.

Neighbors say Fresh Water was fairly new and had only been open a month or two.

Police say northbound Southwest Trafficway will remain closed until the city can clean up the building damage that is partially in the street.