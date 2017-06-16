Wichita police make arrest in child sex assault case

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police announced on Friday that they arrested a 23-year-old suspect in a child sexual assault case. It happened early Sunday morning at a northwest Wichita apartment complex in the 1400 block of North Smith Street.

The suspect entered the home and sexually assaulted a 7-year-old girl causing injury. The suspect left the apartment after assaulting the girl. An adult in the house was awakened by the crying child, learned from the child what had happened, and called 911 for assistance.

Police said the man was arrested at his place of employment. He was booked into jail on charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary, aggravated sodomy, and rape of child under the age of 13. According to arrest sheets, he has been identified as Corbin J. Breitenbach. Breitenbach was released from jail back on April 28 on prior convictions of aggravated sexual battery; intentional touching and aggravated battery – bodily harm deadly weapon.

The child is doing well and is with her family. Police said their thoughts and prayers are with the family.

