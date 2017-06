Related Coverage Body found at rest stop along I-135

HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Harvey County Sheriff’s Department has identified the body of a woman who was found at a rest stop Wednesday.

The deputies found the woman in a vehicle. She has been identified as 34-year-old Courtney Kloster of Newton. Authorities said they do not suspect any foul play in her death.

